Albanian election sees old rivals, new parties and an ambitious promise of European Union membership

TIRANA, Albania — Prime Minister Edi Rama is seeking a fourth term as Albania's prime minister in a general election on Sunday, after taking on his political nemesis in a boisterous campaign dominated by the country's uphill effort to join the European Union.
Rama's Socialist Party says it can deliver EU membership in five years, sticking to an ambitious pledge while battling conservative opponents with public recriminations and competing promises of pay hikes.
Opening up the election to voters abroad for the first time has added to the volatility, along with the appearance of new parties, a shift in campaigning to social media and a recent TikTok ban. And Rama's opponents have hired a heavy hitter from the United States to steer their campaign.
The country of 2.8 million people, with 3.7 million eligible voters including the diaspora casting ballots for the first time ever by mail, will elect 140 lawmakers to four-year terms, choosing from 2,046 candidates representing 11 political groupings, including three coalitions.
Voting opened at 7 a.m. local time (0500 GMT) and runs until 7 p.m. (1700 GMT).
Black and blue baseball caps
Rama, 60, secured the start of EU membership negotiations last October and is relying heavily on that momentum. His campaign also highlighted achievements in infrastructure and justice reform.
Under the party slogan, ''Albania 2030 in EU, Only with Edi and SP,'' Rama insists that full EU accession is possible by 2030 with annual funding of 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion) upon joining.