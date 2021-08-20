TIRANA, Albania — A court in Albania refused Friday to extradite an Egyptian man who faces a death sentence in his country.

Judge Artan Gjermeni canceled the extradition of Mohamed Rageh after Egyptian authorities did not give assurance he would not be executed.

An Egyptian court sentenced Rageh to death for a November 2019 murder in Giza, Egypt. Authorities had issued an international warrant for his arrest.

He was detained at Albania's international airport in May while trying to enter the country as a tourist.

Albania formally banned capital punishment in October 2000, but death sentences effectively stopped in 1995 when the country became a member of the Council of Europe, the continent's leading human rights organization.