ATHENS, Greece — An earthquake with preliminary magnitude 4.5 in northeastern Albania has caused damage to more than a dozen houses but no injuries, Albanian authorities said Friday.

The Institute of Geosciences reported that the quake struck at 8:10 a.m. (0610 GMT) and was followed by a series of smaller aftershocks in Bulqiza, 130 kilometers (70 miles) west of the capital Tirana.

The Defense Ministry reported 16 damaged houses, according to preliminary checks.

Albania is prone to earthquakes. On Nov. 26, 2019, a quake killed 51 people and injured hundreds. The government is still working to rebuild ruined homes and public buildings.