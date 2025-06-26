Alaska Native woman, 'everybody's helper,' is Orthodox church's first female North American saint

KWETHLUK, Alaska — It was in the dusty streets and modest homes of this remote Alaska Native village that Olga Michael quietly lived her entire life as a midwife and a mother of 13. As the wife of an Orthodox Christian priest, she was a ''matushka,'' or spiritual mother to many more.
The Yup'ik woman became known in church communities across Alaska for quiet generosity, piety and compassion — particularly as a consoler of women who had suffered from abuse, from miscarriage, from the most intimate of traumas. She could share from her own grief, having lost five children who didn't live to adulthood.
Her renown spread to a widening circle of devotees after her death from cancer in 1979 at age 63 — through word of mouth and reports of her appearance in sacred dreams and visions, even among people far from Alaska.
Now, after an elaborate ceremony in her village of about 800 people in southwestern Alaska, she is the first female Orthodox saint from North America, officially known as ''St. Olga of Kwethluk, Matushka of All Alaska.''
''I only thought of her as my mom,'' said her daughter, Helen Larson, who attended the ritual last Thursday along with St. Olga's other surviving children and many of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is in awe of her mother's wide impact.
''This is not just my mom anymore,'' Larson said. St. Olga is ''everybody's helper.''
Why Olga's gender and ethnicity matter
For a church led exclusively by male bishops and priests, the glorification of Olga, the first Yup'ik saint, is significant.