Alan Wilson, South Carolina's longtime GOP attorney general, set to enter 2026 governor's race

CHAPIN, S.C. —
Alan Wilson, the four-term Republican attorney general of South Carolina, is set to enter the state's open gubernatorial race in 2026, setting up a primary contest likely to be a multi-candidate competition for President Donald Trump's endorsement.
Long expected to run, Wilson is expected to officially launch his campaign at an event on Monday, according to a person familiar with Wilson's political plans who was not authorized to speak about them publicly. The Associated Press viewed an invitation sent out this week, inviting backers to an ''Alan Wilson for South Carolina Campaign Rally.''
Official filing for the state's 2026 elections doesn't open until March, but several other Republicans have already made moves toward running. That includes Rep. Nancy Mace, who told the AP earlier this year she was ''seriously considering'' a run, as well as Lt. Gov. Pam Evette, who has made similar statements.
All three potential Republican hopefuls have supported Trump in his own campaigns, and while Trump's role in 2026 races is yet to be known, it could have sway in the state where he's remained popular since his 2016 South Carolina GOP primary win helped cement him as the party's nominee. In 2018, Trump helped Gov. Henry McMaster secure a primary runoff win that set him on the path to becoming South Carolina's longest-serving governor.
As South Carolina's top prosecutor, Wilson has taken actions to support Trump's political and personal moves. In 2020, he was lead signatory on a letter decrying impeachment proceedings against Trump as ''fundamentally flawed as a matter of constitutional law.'' Last year, Wilson traveled to New York to support Trump as he stood trial in a hush money case.
Republicans have in recent decades dominated South Carolina's statewide-elected positions, including governor, meaning that some of the most intense political competition has taken place in GOP primaries. With McMaster — in office since Nikki Haley's 2017 departure to serve as Trump's United Nations Ambassador — term-limited, next year's Republican primary is expected to be intense.
Like his predecessor in the attorney general's office, McMaster, Wilson has been part of dozens of lawsuits against Democratic presidents, suing the Biden administration over issues including vaccine mandates and environmental regulations.