So Twitter won't recognize the outstanding work and example of American citizenship reflected in Alan Page's life's work ("Alan Page not 'notable' enough for Twitter," Aug. 27). If what Alan has accomplished and shared with all of us is not "notable," then what, may I ask, is notable? Shame on Twitter!

Only on the social-media junk system can this be possible!

I've known Alan, as a hero on the gridiron, as a friend of my father, and then as a talented, capable Minnesota assistant attorney general. I watched him hone his attorney skills as he joined the judicial bench, and as he served our citizens so well as a justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court.

Even more, I watched as Alan and his wife, Diane, worked to help young children get a special start in life. Through their Page Education Foundation, they have literally sparked new lives for so many young people.

In these days of challenge as we work to rid our communities and our nation of the vestiges of racial, educational, social and economic inequity, who better serves as an example of personal success and personal perseverance for our younger generations than Alan Page? Who else can better serve to be one's hero?

For me, Alan Page, friend, mentor, adviser, is indeed "notable."

Enough said. Twitter, do yourself a favor. Be something other than a "twit."

Hubert H. Humphrey III, Golden Valley

The writer was Minnesota's attorney general from 1983 to 1999.

CHARLIE WATTS

Though he was a driver, the Stones transcend him, and he'd agree

After reading Jon Bream's confusing claim that Charlie Watts' death signaled the death knell of the Rolling Stones ("Without Charlie Watts, there's no Rolling Stones anymore," Aug. 25), I was compelled to respond as one who came of age with them.

Mr. Bream writes that, if the Rolling Stones decide to hit the road again: "[C]all it what it is: the Glimmer Twins, the Mick and Keith Show." This sentence was a pedantic conclusion to what might have been an educated view of the Stones' contribution to the nation's sanity during countless wars, decades of political corruption, and endless flirtation with tribalism and violence.

The Stones expressed our collective anger and feelings of powerlessness through their highly creative concerts and recordings, and Charlie was a prime mover of the band. He and the band gave us hope and probably saved some lives.

His death doesn't mean the decisive death of an iconic band — especially now. Charlie isn't, wasn't and won't be the first superb band musician to die. Other leading groups recovered, and some saw a resurgence, after the loss of key band members. I'm sure that Watts, who always aspired to jazz, creative freedom and improvisation, would have dismissed Bream's conclusion as, well, disrespectful to what his ensemble created over the last half-century, and what they might imagine next.

The anthem of our time should be "Gimme Shelter," regardless of which band members perform the song. Charlie Watts was talented, stylish — a person of conviction and trial by fire. He wouldn't dare have considered himself the heart of the Rolling Stones. Instead, he would have honored the band's legacy by wishing them well, with dignity. Would that Bream would do the same, as many informed critics have throughout the world.

Neil Ross, Minnetonka

BOUNDARY WATERS

A plea from a Southerner: Don't give in to mining

Just before the Forest Service closed the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness to further travel ("Wildfires shut off BWCA to visitors," Aug. 22), my family and I spent a week exploring its riches. Hailing from North Carolina, where there is no wilderness as true as that of the North Woods, the experience was as novel as it was transcendent. We swam the boatless, crystalline lakes; delighted in the long, strenuous portages; and savored the serenade of howling wolves, in what for us was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Each time our group had a moment of euphoria, however, it was dashed by the thought of Twin Metals Minnesota — the mining juggernaut that, if permitted, would render the Boundary Waters something less than it is today.

Do we need copper? For sure. Do we need to extract it in a way and in a place that is sure to destroy the Boundary Waters? Absolutely not. Our time in the wilderness only reinforced this conviction. Entrusting the health of the BWCA to industry would be madness. I applaud the Star Tribune's Editorial Board ("Not this mine. Not this location." — November 2019) and all those in Minnesota and beyond fighting for this special and irreplaceable place.

Christian Hunt, Charlotte, N.C.

HUNTING

South Dakota defies logic with lack of hunting information

The irony of Dennis Anderson's Aug. 22 column "Something short of spectacular" leaped out at me. Officials in charge of pheasant hunting in South Dakota will not conduct the August roadside ditch count of the pheasants because out-of-state hunters might not come if the numbers come up low. So, in a state where politicians insist people have a right to make their own choices about vaccine, masks and guns, clearly hunters are not allowed to get information and make their own decisions about going to South Dakota to hunt. One more puzzling aspect of life in a beautiful and truly spectacular state.

Margaret M. Swanson, Bloomington

DAUNTE WRIGHT'S PARENTS

Grieving in the spotlight, but who's pointing the spotlight?

What was the point of the Aug. 22 front-page story headlined "Forced to grieve in the spotlight," about Daunte Wright's grieving parents? The story states that Aubrey and Katie Wright are "being forced to contend with their role in the larger story about race and policing playing out across the country." Being forced? Really? If anyone is forcing the Wrights into the spotlight, it is the Star Tribune, which devoted over two pages of text and photos to a hodgepodge story that had no point. No one would deny the Wrights their grief, but there was nothing in the story that was new, informative or helpful with regard to race relations.

Carolyn V. Wolski, St. Paul

STAR TRIBUNE

We readers are pleased, too, with Glen Taylor's ownership

As a longtime Star Tribune subscriber, I was happy to read Glen Taylor's commentary in last Sunday's paper ("Why I'm proud to own the Star Tribune," Aug. 22). Having an actual paper (in my hand) to read everyday that is still delivered to my door is fantastic! I also thank all the Star Tribune employees and advertisers that make my readership possible. Please keep it going!

Bruce Imholte, Detroit Lakes, Minn.

•••

I was delighted to read the opinion article by Glen Taylor. We have all benefited from his ownership of the Star Tribune, which is brought home to me when I visit relatives in larger cities and see the thin excuses for newspapers there. Clearly Mr. Taylor and his management team have been doing something right. An important factor is that he lives in our larger community and has demonstrated a lifelong commitment to it. Outside "investors" usually don't share community values, concerns and goals, as the sorry state of the press in most major cities demonstrates.

I hope Taylor is equally committed to a serious succession plan for the time when he no longer wants to or is able to lead in such a robust fashion. In the meantime, I am a grateful reader and subscriber.

Jean A. Freeman, Minneapolis

