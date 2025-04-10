Alan Huss will leave High Point to become coach-in-waiting at Creighton, AP source says

McDermott has led Creighton to five straight NCAA Tournament appearances and 10 overall. The 2021 and 2024 teams reached the Sweet 16 and his 2023 team made the Elite Eight. The 2020 team finished in a three-way tie for first place in the Big East, and the Bluejays have been third or higher in the conference all but one season since 2017. The Bluejays have won at least 20 games in 10 straight seasons and in all but one of McDermott's 15 years.