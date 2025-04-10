Alan Huss will leave High Point to become coach-in-waiting at Creighton, AP source says

OMAHA, Neb. — High Point coach Alan Huss will return to Creighton as the head coach-in-waiting for when Greg McDermott decides to leave or retire, according to a person familiar with the decision.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the hire had not been announced.
The 60-year-old McDermott just completed his 15th season with the Bluejays. He passed Dana Altman as the program's career wins leader in November and will go into 2025-26 with a 350-171 record.
Huss, who played at Creighton from 1997-2001, was a McDermott assistant for six seasons before he was hired at High Point.
He was 56-15 overall and 27-5 in the Big South in two years. High Point won the conference regular-season title both years, and its league tournament championship this past season earned the Panthers their first berth in the NCAA Tournament. They lost 73-65 to Purdue in the first round to end a 29-6 season.
The Panthers have posted two back-to-back 20-win seasons for the first time in their Division I era, which dates to 1999.
As a Creighton assistant, Huss worked with the big men and helped develop the 7-foot-1 Ryan Kalkbrenner, who became a four-time Big East defensive player of the year and the 2025 national defensive player of the year.
Huss was an assistant at New Mexico from 2014-17 and before that coached at the high school level in Indiana. He grew up in Kansas City, Missouri, and played at Creighton under Altman and alongside now-retired NBA sharpshooter Kyle Korver.