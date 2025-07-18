Alan Bergman, Oscar-winning lyricist who helped write 'The Way We Were,' dies at 99

Their very lives seemed to rhyme. They didn't meet until they were adults, but were born in the same Brooklyn hospital, four years apart; raised in the same Brooklyn neighborhood, attended the same children's concerts at Carnegie Hall and moved to California in the same year, 1950. They were introduced in Los Angeles while working for the same composer, but at different times of the day. Their actual courtship was in part a story of music. Fred Astaire was Marilyn's favorite singer at the time and Alan Bergman co-wrote a song, ''That Face,'' which Astaire agreed to record. Acetate in hand, Bergman rushed home to tell Marilyn the news, then proposed.