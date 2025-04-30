Alabama's Williams, LSU's Perkins and Texas' Baxter top list of SEC players to watch in '25

Non-quarterback players from each of the SEC's 16 schools who could be poised to help change his team's fortunes in 2025:
Alabama
WR Ryan Williams already had his breakout season with 48 receptions for 865 yards and eight touchdowns as a freshman in 2024. What will he do for an encore? A good start would mean more consistency after failing to crack 100 yards in the Tide's last nine games.
Arkansas
After three lackluster years at Georgia, LB Xavian Sorey Jr. came on strong in his debut season with the Razorbacks. He finished with 99 tackles, which ranked seventh in the league, and is expected to anchor Sam Pittman's defense as a senior.
Auburn
WR Cam Coleman was arguably the SEC's best receiver in late November, notching a combined 23 catches for 306 yards and six touchdowns against Louisiana-Monroe, Texas A&M and Alabama. Like Williams at Alabama, he was only a freshman.
Florida