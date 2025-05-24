Alabama study reveals hurricane resilience programs are paying off for homeowners and insurers

A new Alabama study of hurricane-affected homes sends a clear message to insurers and homeowners nationwide: climate-resilient construction methods can protect homes, and save a lot of money.
The first-of-its-kind analysis, released this week, reviews thousands of insurance claims linked to Hurricane Sally, which struck Alabama's coast in 2020 with wind speeds up to 105 miles per hour. Homes retrofitted or built to Fortified standards, a voluntary construction code created by the nonprofit Insurance Institute for Building and Home Safety (IBHS) for wind and rain mitigation saw significantly fewer and less costly claims.
If every impacted house in Mobile and Baldwin counties had met Fortified standards, insurance companies could have spent 75% less in payouts, saving up to $112 million, and policyholders could have paid up to 65% less in deductibles, saving almost $35 million, according to the study.
The results show "mitigation works and that we can build things that are resilient to climate change,'' said Dr. Lars Powell, director of the Center for Risk and Insurance Research at the University of Alabama's Culverhouse School of Business, which led the study with the Alabama Department of Insurance.
Across the United States, insurance markets are buckling under the pressure of more frequent and expensive climate events, and federal support is shrinking for resilience projects that could reduce that damage. Officials and researchers involved with the study say it proves Alabama's proactive approach to the challenge — mandatory, sizable insurance discounts for those who use Fortified and a grant program to help them afford it — could be a national model for increasing insurability and safety.
IBHS created Fortified to strengthen buildings against storm damage based on decades of research at its facility, where it uses a giant wind tunnel to pummel model houses with rain, hail, and wind up to 130 miles per hour.
''We are having record breaking year after record breaking year of disasters and insured losses, and we have been searching for meaningful ways to reduce the severity and the frequency of those losses,'' said Fred Malik, managing director of the Fortified program.
The three levels of designations — Fortified Roof, Silver and Gold — employ methods like improving roof fasteners, using impact-rated doors and windows, and more securely anchoring walls to their foundation. The program requires third-party verification of work.