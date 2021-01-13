ITTA BENA, Miss. — Kevion Stewart scored 19 points, Kenny Strawbridge had 11 points and 11 rebounds and Alabama State beat Mississippi Valley State 64-51 on Tuesday night.
Brandon Battle added nine rebounds and DJ Jackson had six rebounds for Alabama State (1-3, 1-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference).
Caleb Hunter scored a season-high 22 points and had seven rebounds for the Delta Devils (0-10, 0-2). Terry Collins added 12 points and Treylan Smith had six rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Souhan: Parise-Suter? Now is time for Fiala-Kaprizov to become Wild's go-to stars
The Wild has had talented players in the past. But never two players like Kevin Fiala and Kirill Kaprizov who have such elite skills and speed to create goals.
The Wolves Beat
Player weaknesses on full display in discouraging loss to Memphis
The Grizzlies scored 80 points in the paint and all of the Wolves' early-season issues could be seen in Wednesday's loss.
Wolves
Towns frustrated after Wolves squander lead: 'It's the NBA — no boys allowed.'
The Wolves have endured blowouts and a few close losses, but perhaps none was as deflating to Karl-Anthony Towns as Wednesday's 118-107 loss to Memphis.
Sports
Andy Murray tests positive for virus before Australian Open
Andy Murray has tested positive for the coronavirus days before he was due to leave Britain for the Australian Open, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday.
Sports
Boeser scores twice, Canucks beat Oilers 5-3
Brock Boeser scored twice, including the winner, as the Vancouver Canucks beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-3 on Wednesday night.