Alabama looks to carry out third nitrogen execution as critics say method needs more scrutiny

One judge on the panel noted that predictions by a state expert that nitrogen gas would render an inmate unconscious within 10 to 40 seconds was inconsistent with what was observed at the state's first two nitrogen gas executions. Media witnesses, including The Associated Press, described how the inmates shook on the gurney for two minutes or longer, the movements followed by what appeared to be several minutes of periodic labored breaths with long pauses in between. The state maintained the movements were involuntary.