Alabama lawyer accused of sexually assaulting handcuffed inmate, lawsuit says

The lawsuit said that Ghee, 78, met with a 29-year-old woman in July as a public defender while she was incarcerated at the Calhoun County Jail, in the eastern part of the state. During the meeting, Ghee allegedly promised to use his friendship with the judge and assistant district attorney on her case to help her get a better deal, as long as she agreed to be his ''sex slave'' and pay him $2,500.