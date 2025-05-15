Alabama lawmakers approve additional legal protections for police officers

Under existing state law, police and civilians alike are currently entitled to a ''stand your ground'' hearing in criminal cases where a judge can determine whether the defendant acted in self defense. The legislation will allow an immunity hearing where a judge will decide if a case can proceed based on whether the officer acted recklessly outside the scope of law enforcement duties. It would add similar protections in state civil lawsuits. It would also require law enforcement departments to collect data that tracks use of force complaints.