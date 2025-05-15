Alabama lawmakers approve additional legal protections for police officers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama lawmakers on Wednesday approved enhanced legal protections for police officers, changes that Republicans said show support for law enforcement but Democrats called ''a green light to kill Black folks.''
The Alabama Legislature gave final approval to the legislation that sets legal standards for the use of force and provides for an immunity hearing. The bill states that an officer ''shall be justified'' in the use of physical force as long as it is not constitutionally excessive force or ''recklessly'' outside of the officer's discretionary authority.
Republicans, who called the legislation the ''Back The Blue'' bill said it is needed to provide a clear legal framework and show support for law enforcement officers faced with making split-second decisions.
''We ask them to take care of us, keep us safe in our homes as we sleep at night. This bill will give them the assurances that we back them and back the blue,'' Sen. Lance Bell, a former deputy sheriff, said. Bell said officers who act improperly can still be prosecuted.
The approval came after an emotional debate in which Black lawmakers read the names of Black people who have been killed by police and described their own encounters with law enforcement.
''HB 202 is a license to kill Black people. That's what it is,'' Sen. Rodger Smitherman, a Black Democrat from Birmingham, said.
Smitherman said departments have very good officers, but they also have officers who are ''racist against Black people'' or will make impulsive decisions because they are scared.
Sen. Merika Coleman, a Black Democrat from Pleasant Grove, said she fears the bill will protect ''bad apples'' in police departments. She described her worries that someone might see her honors student son as a threat someday because of his tall frame and twisted locs.