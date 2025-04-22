Alabama inmate seeks his execution, saying he believes in 'an eye for an eye'

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A man on Alabama's death row wants his execution to go forward this week, saying he believes in an ''eye for an eye.''
''The reason I dropped my appeals is I am guilty of murder,'' James Osgood told The Associated Press in an telephone interview from prison. ''I'm a firm believer in, like I said in court, an eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth. I took a life so mine was forfeited. I don't believe in sitting here and wasting everybody's time and everybody's money.''
Osgood, 55, is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Thursday at his south Alabama prison. He's one of only a small number of inmates on U.S. death rows to abandon their legal challenges. He also said he doesn't want opponents of the death penalty protesting under his name.
Osgood was condemned to die for the 2010 killing of Tracy Lynn Brown in Chilton County. Prosecutors said Osgood cut her throat after he and his girlfriend sexually assaulted her. Osgood told the AP that he wants to apologize — to Brown's family, and to his own — but he realizes the words are inadequate.
''I would like to say to the victim's family, I apologize, Osgood said. ''I'm not going to ask their forgiveness because I know they can't give it.''
Osgood said he doesn't use Brown's name when discussing the murder because he doesn't feel he has the right to do so.
''I regret taking her from them. I regret cutting her life short," he said. "I regret that I took one of God's children. And I regret the pain and suffering that I caused, not only for the victim and her family but to mine,'' Osgood said.
Brown's relatives supported the death sentence at trial. The AP was unable to reach member of Brown's family for comment.