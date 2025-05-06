Alabama governor signs shark bite alert system into law named after teen who survived attack

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A new shark alert system, inspired by a teen who survived an attack last year, that warns beachgoers when a shark has bitten someone in the vicinity will be established in Alabama under legislation signed by Gov. Kay Ivey on Tuesday.
The system will issue a public notice to cellphones when there's been a shark attack nearby. The law is named after Mountain Brook teenager Lulu Gribbin, who was one of three people bitten by a shark during a string of attacks off the Florida Panhandle last year. She lost her left hand and a portion of her right leg in the attack.
Gribbin, now 16, visited the Alabama Statehouse to urge lawmakers to approve the warning system. She said she would not have been in the water if she knew a woman had been bitten just a few miles away about an hour earlier.
''This bill will help prevent future attacks," Gribbin said last month about the legislation. ''It's like an Amber Alert when a child goes missing. It will send an alert when there has been a shark attack.''
Gribbin was with Ivey as she signed the bill, named the Lulu Gribbin Shark Alert System Act, in a private ceremony in the governor's office.
''Alabama is proud to have the safest and most beautiful beaches in the world," Ivey said in a statement Tuesday. ''The added tool of having a shark alert system will help officials in Baldwin and Mobile counties keep our beachgoers safe and enjoying the refreshing waters of our Gulf of America."
Supporters said the legislation will be an added measure of assurance for those headed to the beach. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources will create rules for the new alert system, according to the legislation.
An earlier version would have allowed an alert for an ''imminent danger'' when sharks are spotted near the shoreline. However, since sharks are commonly found in waters off Alabama and Florida, beach communities were concerned that would cause excessive alerts, causing panic and hurting coastal tourism.