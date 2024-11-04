Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey treated for dehydration at campaign rally

Ivey, 80, was attending a Sunday evening campaign rally for Dobson at SweetCreek Farm Market in Pike Road, about 18 miles (29 kilometers) southeast of Montgomery, when the incident occurred. Witnesses said Ivey was shaking as she stood with Dobson and held on to a beam for support. WAKA posted video from the event showing the governor looking unsteady. The station reported that members of Ivey's staff then ran up to her. An ambulance was called to the scene.