ATMORE, Ala. — Alabama executes man who killed 5, dropped his appeals and asked to be put to death.
Alabama executes man who killed 5, dropped his appeals and asked to be put to death
Alabama executes man who killed 5, dropped his appeals and asked to be put to death.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
October 17, 2024 at 11:21PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Republicans say they're appealing a Georgia judge's ruling that invalidates seven new election rules
Republicans say they're appealing a Georgia judge's ruling that invalidates seven new election rules.