Alabama congressional district redrawn to better represent Black voters sparks competitive race

Figures, 39, is a native of Mobile and the son of two state legislators. His late father was a legislative leader and attorney who sued the Ku Klux Klan over the 1981 murder of a Black teenager. After graduating from the University of Alabama and its law school, Figures worked for the Obama administration as domestic director of presidential personnel and then as liaison to the Department of Justice. He also served as deputy chief of staff and counselor to Garland.