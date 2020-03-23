Al-Qaida's branch in Somalia, the terrorist group's largest and most active global affiliate, has issued specific new threats against Americans in East Africa and even the United States, U.S. commandos, counterterrorism officials and intelligence analysts say.

Several ominous signs indicate that al-Shabab is seeking to expand its lethal mayhem well beyond its home base, and attack Americans wherever it can — threats that have prompted a recent flurry of U.S. drone strikes in Somalia to snuff out the plotters.

In recent months, two al-Shabab operatives have been arrested while taking flying lessons — one last summer in the Philippines and another more recently in an African country, intelligence officials say. Those arrests carried eerie echoes of the original Sept. 11 plotters, who trained to fly jetliners in the U.S. Al-Shabab fighters want to acquire Chinese-made, shoulder-fired anti-aircraft missiles.

U.S. commanders are hardening defenses at bases in the region after an al-Shabab attack in January at Manda Bay, Kenya, killed three Americans and revealed serious security vulnerabilities. That attack came about a week after an explosives-laden truck blew up at a busy intersection in Mogadishu, killing 82 people. Al-Shabab also claimed responsibility for that attack.

The strike in Kenya came two months after al-Shabab released a 52-minute video narrated by the group's leader, Abu Ubaidah, in which he called for attacks against Americans wherever they are, saying the U.S. public is a legitimate target. The statement mirrored Osama bin Laden's declaration of war against the U.S. in 1996.

"Shabab is a very real threat to Somalia, the region, the international community and even the U.S. homeland," Gen. Stephen Townsend, the head of the military's Africa Command, told a House committee in Washington this month.

Al-Shabab controls large parts of Somalia and raises considerable funds through local taxation and extortion.

Despite intensified U.S. airstrikes and a long-running offensive against the African Union, the group has carried out deadly attacks not only in Somalia but also in neighboring Kenya and Uganda.

U.S. and other Western intelligence analysts and Special Operations officers express fears that al-Shabab militants could threaten the 3,500 personnel at the Pentagon's largest permanent base on the continent, in Djibouti.

The threat from al-Shabab has increased so sharply that last November, Townsend created a Special Operations task force with about 100 troops and analysts to focus on shoring up security in Somalia to counter al-Shabab.

The United States has carried out 31 strikes against al-Shabab fighters already this year, and is on pace to nearly double the previous high of 63 last year. That compares with 47 strikes against al-Shabab in 2018.