MOGADISHU, Somalia — At least four people were killed and 10 others wounded in Somalia's capital when a man in an explosive vest detonated at a teashop opposite a Somali military training camp on Tuesday, the Somali National News Agency reports.
The teashop in Mogadishu is frequented by new recruits from the Nacnaca training camp.
The extremist group al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack, saying via its Andalus radio station that it targeted a "Turkish training camp for Somali militias."
Turkey has a much larger, heavily fortified military training camp for the Somali army not far away from the Nacnaca camp.
In October, a suicide bomber targeted the same area, killing at least 10 people.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
Business
Under-fire Boris Johnson denies lying about lockdown parties
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday denied misleading Parliament about lockdown-breaching parties, and confirmed he has given an account of events to an inquiry probing alleged violations of coronavirus rules by the government.
World
Russia moves more troops westward amid Ukraine tensions
Russia is sending troops from the country's far east to Belarus for major war games, officials said Tuesday, a deployment that will further beef up Russian military assets near Ukraine amid Western fears of a planned invasion.
Politics
Blinken to meet with senior Russian as Ukraine tensions soar
Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with his Russian counterpart in Switzerland this week as tensions between the U.S. and Russia escalate over a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, the State Department said Tuesday.
Business
Egypt's president raises minimum monthly wage to around $172
Egypt's president on Tuesday raised the minimum monthly wage to about $172, a move meant to ease the burdens of Egyptians hurt by painful austerity measures in recent years.
World
Israel extends detention of ill Palestinian teenager
Israel has extended the detention of a Palestinian teenager with a rare neuromuscular disorder who has been held without charge for a year in what authorities refer to as administrative detention, his father said Tuesday.