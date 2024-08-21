SAN FRANCISCO — Al Attles, the Hall of Famer who coached Warriors to 1975 title and one of NBA's 1st Black head coaches, has died at 87.
Al Attles, the Hall of Famer who coached Warriors to 1975 title and one of NBA's 1st Black head coaches, has died at 87
Al Attles, the Hall of Famer who coached Warriors to 1975 title and one of NBA's 1st Black head coaches, has died at 87.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
August 21, 2024 at 4:44PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Missouri man who maintains innocence may face execution after state Supreme Court blocks agreement sparing his life
Missouri man who maintains innocence may face execution after state Supreme Court blocks agreement sparing his life.