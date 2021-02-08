YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Michael Akuchie had 16 points and seven rebounds as Youngstown State topped Rochester (Mich.) 60-50 on Monday.
Darius Quisenberry had 12 points and five assists for Youngstown State (11-10). Alex Vargo added 11 points, and Naz Bohannon had eight points and nine rebounds.
Virgil Walker Jr. had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Warriors. Andre Johnson added 14 points and Diego Robinson had nine rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
High Schools
Prep athletes of the week: Wayzata's Cael Swensen sets school wrestling record for wins
The senior 152-pounder was named after Olympic gold medalist, undefeated four-time NCAA champion and current Penn State coach Cael Sanderson
Randball
Blame the Bomba Squad? MLB messing with the baseball again.
Transparency on this issue has been sorely lacking, particularly in recent years, about the game's soaring number of home runs.
Sports
QB Heinicke re-signs with Washington for $8.75M over 2 years
Washington re-signed quarterback Taylor Heinicke on Wednesday to a two-year, $8.75 million contract.
Sports
Arkansas ends 8-game losing streak to Kentucky, 81-80
Jalen Tate scored 15 points, including two free throws with 4.3 seconds left, and Davonte Davis made a steal on the ensuing possession as Arkansas edged Kentucky 81-80 on Tuesday night, snapping an eight-game losing streak in the series.
Business
Shaq's historic Atlanta Krispy Kreme damaged by raging fire
A historic Krispy Kreme Doughnuts store owned by Shaquille O'Neal was engulfed in flames early Wednesday, heavily damaging the structure.