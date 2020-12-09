BALTIMORE — Daniel Akin came off the bench to tally 16 points to lead Maryland-Baltimore County to a 76-61 win over Delaware on Tuesday.
Darnell Rogers had 16 points and eight rebounds for Maryland-Baltimore County (3-1). R.J. Eytle-Rock and Dimitrije Spasojevic each had 12 points.
Kevin Anderson had 18 points for the Fightin' Blue Hens (1-1). Ryan Allen added 15 points and Andrew Carr had 11.
