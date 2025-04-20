Akie Iwai shoots 64 playing alongside twin sister for share of the LPGA Tour lead at El Caballero

LOS ANGELES — Akie Iwai shot an 8-under 64 playing alongside her twin sister Saturday for a share of the third-round lead in the JM Eagle LA Championship with Lauren Coughlin and Ingrid Lindblad.
Coughlin made a 5-foot birdie putt on par-4 18th for a 66, and Lindblad — tied for the second-round lead with Ashleigh Buhai after a career-best 63 — shot 68 to match Iwai at 17-under 199 at El Caballero Country Club.
Top-ranked Nelly Korda was three strokes back after a closing three-putt bogey in her final start before her title defense next week in Houston in the major Chevron Championship.
Iwai, the 22-year-old Japanese player in her first season on the LPGA Tour, holed a 60-yard wedge shot for eagle on the par-5 first and had six birdies in her bogey-free round.
''I want to just win the tournament," the six-time JLPGA Tour winner said. "I want to win at least one tournament this year.''
Twin sister Chisato Iwai was tied for 12th at 11 under after a 70. The sisters earned LPGA Tour cards last year at the qualifying tournament, with Chisato finishing second and Akie tying for fifth.
Akie didn't think it was an advantage or disadvantage playing with her sister.
''No change mind because just another player, opponent,'' she said.