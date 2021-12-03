INDIANAPOLIS — Madut Akec had a career-high 20 points as Detroit easily beat IUPUI 69-45 on Thursday night in a Horizon League opener.
Antoine Davis had 19 points and 10 assists for Detroit (1-6, 1-0 Horizon League), which ended its season-opening six-game losing streak. Jeramy Shaw added six rebounds.
B.J. Maxwell had 10 points for the Jaguars (1-6, 0-1).
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
