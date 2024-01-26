MANCHESTER, England — Nathan Ake struck in the 88th minute to end Manchester City's losing run at Tottenham by 1-0 and advance in the FA Cup on Friday.

The defending champion lost its five previous visits to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and failed to score.

It looked like being another frustrating night in the fourth round cup match until Ake's late intervention.

Even then, VAR had to confirm the goal as Spurs players complained goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario was fouled by Ruben Dias before Ake poked home following corner.

Victory meant City's defense of three trophies remained intact after winning the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup last season.

REPLAYS

Chelsea booked its place in the English League Cup final this week, but Mauricio Pochettino's team still has work to do to advance in the FA Cup after drawing with Aston Villa 0-0 at Stamford Bridge.

The teams will replay at Villa Park.

Premier League side Nottingham Forest will also need another match after being held to a goalless draw at second-division Bristol City.

Djeidi Gassama scored in the 84th to earn Sheffield Wednesday a replay after drawing with Coventry 1-1.

