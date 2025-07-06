Sports

A'ja Wilson has 19 points and Aces extend Sun's losing skid to 10 games with 86-68 victory

July 6, 2025 at 10:17PM

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — A'ja Wilson scored 19 points and had four blocks, Chelsea Gray moved into sixth on the WNBA's career assist list and the Las Vegas Aces beat Connecticut 86-68 on Sunday to extend the Sun's franchise-record losing streak to 10 games.

Dana Evans scored a season-high 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting, Jackie Young had 14 points and six assists, and NaLyssa Smith added 11 points and 10 rebounds — her first double double of the season — for the Aces.

Gray sent a left-handed pass to Wilson in the post for a layup to surpass Becky Hammon (1,708) — the current Aces coach — for sixth on the WNBA's assists list. Gray finished with eight assists to go with six points and has 1,710 assists in her career.

Las Vegas (9-9) has won seven in a row against the Sun.

Evans made a tiebreaking layup that sparked a 13-2 run that gave the Aces a 29-18 lead when Young converted a three-point play with about 5 1/2 minutes left in the first half. Las Vegas took a 43-28 lead into the intermission and led by double figures the rest of the way.

Aneesah Morrow led Connecticut (2-16) with 12 points, Tina Charles scored 11 and Saniya Rivers 10.

Marina Mabrey (knee) missed her fifth consecutive game for Connecticut.

