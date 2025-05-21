A'ja Wilson and Jewell Loyd propel Aces to 87-62 victory over Sun

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — A'ja Wilson finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds, and Jewell Loyd hit six 3-pointers and scored 20 to lead the Las Vegas Aces to an 87-62 romp over the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday night.
Wilson posted her second straight double-double for the Aces (1-1) after scoring 31 with 16 boards in a season-opening 92-78 road loss to the defending champion New York Liberty. Loyd, in her first season with the Aces after spending 10 with the Seattle Storm, hit four in a row from beyond the arc and 6 of 9 overall.
Jackie Young hit two 3-pointers and scored 16 for Las Vegas. Chelsea Gray pitched in with 12 points, six rebounds and four assists.
Tina Charles scored 20 to lead the Sun (0-2). Saniya Rivers — the eighth overall choice in this year's draft — debuted with 11 points and four rebounds off the bench.
Young had eight points in four minutes as the Aces jumped in front 11-2 on their way to a 24-13 first-quarter lead.
Connecticut pulled within seven in the first three minutes of the second quarter, but Loyd hit four straight 3-pointers and scored 14 in a 19-4 rub as the Aces pulled away. Loyd and Young both had 14 points and Wilson scored 11 for a 52-29 halftime lead.
Loyd buried her fifth 3-pointer to start the third quarter and Las Vegas needed just two minutes to up its lead to 30 — 59-29. Kierstan Bell hit a 3-pointer in the final second and the Aces led 78-46 heading to the fourth.
Las Vegas won all three matchups last season by double digits.