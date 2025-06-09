A.J. Greer is making his Stanley Cup Final debut for the Florida Panthers in Game 3

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A.J. Greer is back in for the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday night after missing the first two in the series against the Edmonton Oilers because of injury.
Coach Paul Maurice confirmed Greer would return on Florida's fourth line. Jesper Boqvist comes out of the lineup to make room for Greer, who will be making his first career appearance in the final.
''It's definitely a dream come true, but I'm not really trying to focus on that,'' Greer said after the team's morning skate. ''It's another game for me and I'm just trying to enjoy it, but I'm not trying to associate anything bigger than just my next shift, really.''
Greer, 28, gutted through injury for part of this playoff run before exiting in the Eastern Conference final against Carolina when it was clear he wasn't healthy enough to stay in. Maurice lauded Greer for his lack of selfishness and an abundance of self-awareness to understand when the pain threshold was reached and do what's best for the team.
''Good on him for recognizing that,'' Maurice said. ''We were fortunate that we were able to heal A.J. to a place that he's really confident in what he's doing. ... He's been such a positive part of what we do.''
Greer almost wasn't here at all. A little over four years ago, he was languishing in the minors and almost giving up on his NHL dream.
''I was pretty much 24 hours away from just calling it, going to Europe and trying to just get a paycheck, trying to squeeze out every dollar that I can out of this sport and then live my life,'' Greer said. ''Fortunately, things kind of bounced my way.''
Greer was essentially a throw-in as part of a trade to the New Jersey Devils that got the New York Islanders Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac, who helped them reach the East final. Greer — who was a second-round pick of Colorado in 2015 and played 37 games for the Avalanche from 2016-18 — developed some confidence with the American Hockey League's Utica Comets and cracked the Devils' roster a few times.