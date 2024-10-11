A.J. Foyt still drawing big crowds on or off the track in Indianapolis

''A.J. walks in the garage and says ‘Hey, I've got a car, are you interested in driving?''' Garner recounts. ''Al said, ‘I'm almost at the end of the line here, I failed to qualify.' So Al says yeah and follows him back to the garage. George Bignotti, the crew chief, wants to get rid of Al and A.J. says, ‘No, I want him in the car.' So A.J. gets on his hands and knees, draws a map of the track and says ‘All right, back off here, hit the accelerator here, do this, do that' while on his hands and knees.''