Airports close across the Mideast as the Israel-Iran conflict shutters the region's airspace

Zvika Berg was on an El Al flight to Israel from New York when an unexpected message came from the pilot as they began their descent: ''Sorry, we've been rerouted to Larnaca.'' The 50-year-old Berg saw other Israel-bound El Al flights from Berlin and elsewhere landing at the airport in Cyprus. Now he's waiting at a Larnaca hotel while speaking to his wife in Jerusalem. ''I'm debating what to do,'' Berg said.