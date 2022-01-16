MINNEAPOLIS — Workers who clear snow from runways, streets and sidewalks at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport have reached agreement on a tentative contract, union leaders said Saturday.

Teamsters 320 union representatives will present the contract to its members for a vote next week. The pact with the Metropolitan Airports Commission affects about 85 employees including those who work at Holman Field, Crystal, Airlake, Flying Cloud, Anoka County-Blaine and Lake Elmo airports.

Terms of the agreement were not released.

The last few weeks of negotiations, including a vote by union members to authorize a strike, have "been difficult for everyone involved," Metropolitan Airports Commission Chair Rick King said.

"At the end of day, we all share the same goals: fair compensation for employees and unfettered operation of an airport system that creates tens of thousands of jobs and generates billions of dollars every year for the area economy," King said.

The two sides had hit an impasse over pay raises and severance days. The commission said the pay varies by season. In 2019, the median gross pay was $103,280 with 48 employees earning more than $100,000. In 2020, the median gross pay was $89,601 with 18 employees making more than $100,000.

Union steward John Fredin said "we are pleased that we can continue to serve the public and keep the runways clear and safe for all travel."