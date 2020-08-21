MEXICO CITY — Police said Thursday they had to help free an airplane that got stuck under an overpass on one of Mexico City's busiest roads.
The airplane was one of several aircraft being carried on flatbed trucks, apparently for maintenance in a nearby city.
The plane's wings had been removed prior to the trip. But as the truck approached the last big overpass on the city's south side, the trucking company apparently forgot to calculate that the plane's tail stuck up too high to fit beneath the underpass.
Police had to block traffic and help the truck driver to lower the truck's bed enough to squeeze the plane through.
