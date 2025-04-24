Airlines, rattled by trade war and spending pullback, continue to cut flights, pull outlooks

Major U.S. airlines are reducing their flight schedules and revising or withdrawing their profit outlooks for the year due to less domestic travel demand as sentiment about the national and global economies sours.
American Airlines pulled its financial guidance for 2025 on Thursday, joining rivals Southwest and Delta in declaring the economic outlook too uncertain to provide full-year forecasts. All three airlines cited weakening sales among economy class leisure travelers.
''We came off a strong fourth quarter, saw decent business in January, and really domestic leisure travel fell off considerably as we went into the February time frame,'' American Airlines CEO Robert Isom told CNBC.
Consumer reluctance to book vacations would correspond with a new poll that showed many people fear the U.S. is being steered into a recession and that President Donald Trump's broad and haphazardly enforced tariffs will cause prices to rise.
Some economic indicators point to expectations of a slowdown. Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes slowed in March, and U.S. consumer sentiment plunged in April, the fourth consecutive month of declines. However, fears of a downturn have not translated into layoffs.
Trump announced sweeping tariffs on April 2 that triggered panic in financial markets and generated recession fears, leading consumers and businesses to start pulling back on spending, which includes travel. The president put a partial 90-day hold on the import taxes but increased his already steep tariffs against China.
Beijing increased its import tax on American goods to 125% in retaliation. On Thursday China denied Trump's assertion that the two sides were involved in active negotiations to end or mitigate their trade war.
American Airlines said it would give an update on its full-year guidance ''as the economic outlook becomes clearer.'' Airline executives said sales among business travelers and for premium seats on long-haul international flights remained solid.