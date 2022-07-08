When bison attack

It has been a tumultuous summer at Yellowstone National Park. Following catastrophic rain and flooding, the park was temporarily closed. Meanwhile, three people were attacked after getting too close to bison between May 30 and June 29. While the incidents may have been shocking, they weren't to experts. "I think that three in a row, that's just a coincidence, but we see it every year," says Jared Beaver, a wildlife management specialist at Montana State University. It doesn't help that visitors are approaching the animals. Half of attacks occur when a tourist attempts to take a photo with a bison. "It's critical that people remember our national parks are not zoos or amusement parks," says Scott Cundy, co-founder of Wildland Trekking. "They are real, wild ecosystems with animals that may look docile but can be extremely dangerous."

Washington Post

Cruel summer

After pushing through the busy holiday weekend, airlines and passengers face the challenge of navigating through the rest of a busy summer. After warning about staffing issues and flight disruptions ahead of July 4th, Delta Air Lines ended up canceling dozens of flights a day throughout the weekend, as did other major carriers. But those cancellations weren't as severe as during Memorial Day weekend and some other nightmare travel days so far this summer. Delta CEO Ed Bastian in a memo to frequent fliers pledged that the airline is "on a path toward a steady recovery," hiring thousands of workers and making changes to get more flights out on time. He said the airline is working "throughout the summer and beyond" in efforts to restore its reliability.

Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Spot the camera

Recently, a Twitter user accused an Airbnb host of spying on guests with the use of hidden cameras placed throughout the property. A spokesperson for the company told the Philadelphia Inquirer that Airbnb prohibits hosts from using cameras. In a TikTok video that's been viewed more than 33.6 million times, Marcus Hutchins, an ex-hacker and cybersecurity expert, showed his followers how to discover hidden cameras. "One way to see if a device is a camera is to shine a bright light at it. If you hit a camera lens, it's going to give a bluish reflection," Hutchins explains. Some objects you may want to check include smoke detectors, outlets and clocks.

Charlotte Observer

Rebook for less

One of the good things to come out of the COVID-19 pandemic is that airlines eliminated those despised $200 and $300 change fees. So you won't be charged extra for changing a flight; if the fare is nonrefundable you'll get a credit for future travel. Soon after booking a New York-to-Los Angeles airfare on American Airlines, we discovered that we could buy a more convenient flight the same day for $200 less. So we canceled, saw a flight credit appear in our account, used the credit to book the lower fare, and pocketed a $200 credit for future travel on American. Before the pandemic, we would have had to pay a fee on this transaction.

Tribune News Service

Translate on the go

How do you communicate with others when you don't speak their language? The widely used Google Translate app automatically translates phrases into dozens of languages. "Google Translate can be a good resource if you don't speak the destination language, and you need to get urgent information across, like ordering at a restaurant," says Carolina Sánchez-Hervás, founder of CSH Translation. But use it with caution: The app may not pick up on nuances such as gender agreement, jokes or metaphors. Google also offers an interpreter mode that allows you to speak into your device to get an almost real-time translation. But for most users, it's dependent on a fast internet connection, so if you're offline, it might not work.

Washington Post