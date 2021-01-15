Check your support animal

Delta Air Lines will no longer allow emotional support animals on its flights, and American, United and Alaska Airlines recently have announced similar policies. By certifying their pets as emotional support animals, pet owners had been able to avoid paying extra fees when flying. Under the new U.S. Department of Transportation rules, airlines are no longer required to grant special access to emotional support animals. Delta stopped accepting new bookings for emotional support animals on Jan. 11. Those who already had tickets confirmed with the animals can still fly as planned. In compliance with federal rules, Delta said it also will lift its ban on pit bulls as service animals.

Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Cruising for a refund

Holland America, Carnival and Princess cruise lines have canceled more sailings through spring, meaning more passengers will be eligible for refunds or future credits. Holland America canceled all cruise departures through April 30, including sailings to destinations in Alaska, the Mediterranean, Canada and New England. Princess Cruises canceled cruises through May 14, including destinations in the Caribbean, California and early-season sailings in Alaska and Europe. Carnival had canceled all U.S. home-port sailings through March 31 and now has announced ship-by-ship cancellations.

Los Angeles Times

Space Center for kids

Young astronauts have a new forum to discover planets and delve into galaxies at Planet Play, the latest addition to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. Immersion and interactivity are key for the new play area, which is geared toward ages 2 to 12. "It's at least 70% physical here. ... You can climb, you can use digital interactivity, you can draw and do all sorts of things on your own while learning about the solar system," said Therrin Protze, chief operating officer. "Parents can challenge their children to come home with one new fact." While kids are the focus of Planet Play, one section is geared toward parents with a coffee, beer and wine bar set in a comfortable lounge with interactive tables.

Orlando Sentinel

Puerto Rico loosens up

Puerto Rico's new governor has reopened beaches, marinas and pools, eliminated a Sunday lockdown and shortened a curfew that has been in place since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Gov. Pedro Pierluisi stressed alcohol is banned at beaches and other places, and that social distancing is required between people who are not family members, with no large groups allowed. The new curfew runs from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. and face masks remain mandatory. The new measures went into effect Jan. 8 and will be in place for 30 days, but can be amended at any time if there's a spike in cases.

Associated Press