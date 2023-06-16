

Airline seat selection fees are one of the most hated surcharges in the travel industry — and they should be illegal.

It costs an airline nothing to reserve your seat. Yet passengers shell out anywhere from $25 to more than $100 for a confirmed seat assignment or to sit next to their friends and family.

If the Fair Fees Act proposed by Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., passes, seat selection fees would fly away. The law would prohibit airlines from imposing fees that are not reasonable and proportional to the costs they incur.

But airlines really went too far when they began charging families with young children for seat assignments, sometimes suggesting that parents otherwise could be separated from their kids. This year, the U.S. Department of Transportation threatened to create a new regulation to allow families to sit together on flights.

If you're traveling with a group, the best way to avoid seat fees is to book your seats at the same time. If the airline is assigning seats for you, it typically seats people under the same record locator number together. With added government pressure, it's unlikely that airlines will intentionally separate a family — and if they accidentally do, they will find a way of undoing it.

Seat selection fees are a mind game. If you're booking your flights online, you'll face pop-ups and screens that try to convince you that you need to pay more to upgrade your travel experience. Just say "no." Within 24 hours of your departure, the airline will assign you a seat. Pro tip: If you arrive at the airport early, you'll have the pick of the unassigned seats.

But before you try to beg a gate agent for a seat next to your companion or bribe a fellow passenger to swap seats, ask yourself: Do we really need to sit together?

If the answer is yes, chances are the crew will find a way to make it happen. A single mom with twins. Grandpa flying with a caretaker. As eager as airlines are to collect more seat fees from you, they will not allow passengers like this to be separated.

For the rest of us, the answer might be "no." If you're on vacation, you'll spend a lot of time together once you arrive. If you're traveling with your spouse, you might need the break. There's absolutely nothing wrong with a little alone time to enjoy your flight.

When passengers try to book seats together this summer, they'll see seat assignment fees for what they are — pure airline greed. And now, finally, the government is seeking to put an end to them.

Christopher Elliott is the founder of Elliott Advocacy, a nonprofit consumer organization. Contact him at elliott.org/help or chris@elliott.org.