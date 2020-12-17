Sky-high satisfaction

Half-empty flights, a less-crowded airport terminal and shorter lines for security are signs of the impact of the pandemic — but in normal times they would be markers of a pleasant travel experience. That may be why airline passenger satisfaction is at an all-time high for the airline industry, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index study for April to September. ACSI said "less crowded flights mean better service for those that do fly." Southwest Airlines took the No. 1 spot in the ranking, followed by Delta Air Lines in the No. 2 position. Delta stands out for its pandemic policy of blocking middle seats, and ranks highest for cleanliness and seat comfort. But Southwest ranks higher for its check-in process and the best value.

Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Donate your extra miles

This may not have been the year in which you used many of your frequent flyer miles, but that doesn't mean you can't put them to good use. Delta Air Lines' SkyWish program allows frequent flyers to donate their SkyMiles to several charities. These include the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, which connects researchers from around the world, and Luke's Wings, which uses donated miles to transport wounded veterans. Delta recently announced that it will donate up to 50 million SkyBonus points to diverse organizations, with a focus on businesses owned by women or minorities; organizations can apply to receive donated miles by Jan. 31, 2021, on the SkyBonus site.

New York Times

More RV rentals in 2021

A new survey found that recreational vehicle rentals will remain strong in 2021. According to a study by the RVshare rental marketplace, 73% of millennial respondents indicated they are likely to rent an RV next year, followed by Generation X at 59% and baby boomers at 47%. The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has caused a major spike in interest in RV rentals, with almost 80% of RVshare's bookings being made by new users. The survey found 57% of respondents and 68% of millennials said RV travel is more appealing now because of COVID-19.

TravelPulse