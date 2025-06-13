Wires

Air raid sirens sound in Jerusalem after Israel says Iran fired missiles; at least 1 explosion is heard in the distance

Air raid sirens sound in Jerusalem after Israel says Iran fired missiles; at least 1 explosion is heard in the distance.

The Associated Press
June 13, 2025 at 6:15PM

JERUSALEM — Air raid sirens sound in Jerusalem after Israel says Iran fired missiles; at least 1 explosion is heard in the distance.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Iran's state-run news site said Iran launched hundreds of ballistic missiles towards Israel

Iran's state-run news site said Iran launched hundreds of ballistic missiles towards Israel.

Wires

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vows revenge for Israeli attacks in recorded message to the nation.

Wires

An Israeli military official says dozens of incoming missiles have been detected