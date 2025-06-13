JERUSALEM — Air raid sirens sound in Jerusalem after Israel says Iran fired missiles; at least 1 explosion is heard in the distance.
The Associated Press
June 13, 2025 at 6:15PM
Iran's state-run news site said Iran launched hundreds of ballistic missiles towards Israel.