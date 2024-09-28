TEL AVIV, Israel — Air raid sirens sound at Tel Aviv's international airport shortly after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lands.
September 28, 2024 at 2:50PM
Netanyahu says Hezbollah leader's killing became an "essential condition" for Israel to achieve its war goals
