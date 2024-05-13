Monday's orange haze reminded me of Los Angeles in the 1970s. Like peering up at the sky through a dirty aquarium. I don't recommend it. We often take clean air for granted, but we shouldn't. According to the American Lung Association's 2024 State of the Air report, 39% of Americans, or 131 million people, live in areas with unhealthy levels of particle or ozone pollution.

Lightning has sparked widespread wildfires across western Canada. For the second summer in a row blue skies may get blurred by smoke from blazes many hundreds of miles upwind. Fires officials say they are impossible to extinguish in the absence of heavy rain or snow. Smoke plumes come and go (much like aurora) but air quality should, in theory, improve Tuesday with blue sky and low 70s. A band of showers and storms arrives Wednesday night with a few stray storms Friday, and more widespread rain and storms Sunday, probably the wetter day of the weekend.

I see 70s all week, perhaps 80s on Sunday. Hints of summer on the weather map.