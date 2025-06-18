Air India faces turbulence as plane crash prompts deeper checks and disruptions

NEW DELHI — Air India is facing fresh turbulence following last week's fatal crash as additional safety inspections on its Dreamliner fleet have led to flight delays, cancellations and growing passenger anxiety.
India's aviation safety regulator ordered deeper checks on Boeing 787 aircrafts operated by the airline soon after its London-bound flight crashed during take-off in Ahmedabad city June 12, killing at least 270 people, including 241 passengers and crew.
The precautionary inspections, including closure of airspace in some middle eastern countries, have strained Air India operations across domestic and international routes.
Since the crash, Air India has cancelled operations of a total of 83 wide-body flights, including 66 Dreamliner, according to data shared by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, India's aviation safety regulator.
''There is a cascading impact operationally. We are being extra cautious and doing extra checks beyond the usual,'' a company executive familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity as he wasn't authorized to speak to the media.
The company on Tuesday announced cancellation of multiple flights, including one from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick. Another from Delhi to Paris was cancelled as a mandatory pre-flight check identified an unidentified issue, the airline said in a statement.
In a statement Tuesday, the aviation directorate said surveillance conducted on Air India's Dreamliner fleet so far has found no ''major safety concerns.''
The aircrafts and its associated maintenance systems were found to be compliant with existing safety standards, the directorate said, adding that of the 33 aircrafts, 24 have completed the inspections, while four were undergoing long-term maintenance. The rest were expected to finish the safety checks soon.