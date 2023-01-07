More from Star Tribune
Sports
Souhan: Minnesota's sports franchises change players, coaches but not results
There has been so much change around here for the major men's teams, and yet their trophy cases look the same. Franchise DNA doesn't change.
Local
Outdoors
Anderson: After tragedy, Waseca officer leaves for Alaska adventure
Arik Matson nearly died while on duty three years ago. The bullet changed his life. It did not, however, take away his passion for hunting, and a donated hunt soon will give him a big thrill.
Gophers
Gophers fall short of first Big Ten victory with 81-79 OT loss to Nebraska
The Gophers forced overtime with Taurus Samuels' three-pointer, but they didn't have another comeback after Dawson Garcia fouled out.
www.startribune.com
Air Force Major Katie Lunning presented with Distinguished Flying Cross
Air Force Major Katie Lunning of the Minnesota National Guard's 133rd Airlift Wing was presented with the Distinguished Flying Cross by Lt. General Michael Loh on Saturday.