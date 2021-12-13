NEWARK, N.J. — Bryce Aiken scored 22 points and Jared Rhoden had 16 points and nine rebounds to lead No. 23 Seton Hall past Rutgers 77-63 on Sunday night in the Garden State Hardwood Classic.

Kadary Richmond added 12 points for the Pirates (9-1), and Alexis Yetna had 10 points and seven rebounds. Myles Cale also chipped in with 10 points.

Aiken was selected the Joe Calabrese MVP in the rivalry game between New Jersey's premier basketball schools.

Caleb McConnell had 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights (5-5), who were coming off a thrilling win Thursday night at home over No. 1 Purdue on a 3-pointer at the buzzer by Ron Harper Jr. from just inside halfcourt.

Harper had 30 points and 10 rebounds in that game, but was held to 10 points on 3-of-12 shooting in this one.

Eugene Omoruyi added 13 points and six rebounds for Rutgers.

With a back-and-forth start to the first half, the game was knotted at 23 with 4:18 until the break after McConnell's jumper. Seton Hall then went on a 14-0 run before taking a 37-27 lead into halftime.

The Scarlet Knights cut it to six on several occasions. The last time was 62-56 at the 6:24 mark before the Pirates pulled away for good.

BAKER BACK, OBIAGU OUT

Rutgers senior captain Geo Baker returned to the lineup after missing five games with a hamstring injury followed by the flu. ... Seton Hall big man Ike Obiagu sat out after spraining his ankle in the previous game, a victory over No. 7 Texas.

PASSING P.J.

Seton Hall's 12th-year coach, Kevin Willard, passed P.J. Carlesimo for second place in program history with 213 wins. Honey Russell is first with 295 from 1937-60.

BIG PICTURE

Rutgers: After making the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 30 years last season, it has been a rough start to the 2021-22 campaign, with losses at UMass and Big East bottom-feeder DePaul, as well as at home to Lafayette. After upsetting Purdue, a win against a ranked opponent in a rivalry game would've gone a long way in what's otherwise a soft out-of-conference schedule.

Seton Hall: The Pirates' only loss was to No. 21 Ohio State on a late 3-pointer, and they have wins over No. 4 Michigan and No. 7 Texas. After coming into the season unranked, Seton Hall looks like a team that can compete for the Big East title with conference play set to begin next week.

UP NEXT

Rutgers: Hosts Rider on Saturday.

Seton Hall: Plays Iona on Saturday in the Gotham Classic at Madison Square Garden.

