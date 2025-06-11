Aid groups weigh how much more they can help if FEMA reduces its disaster response

Volunteers with the humanitarian nonprofit Team Rubicon are accustomed to filling in the gaps of disaster recovery — they chainsaw downed trees after wildfires, muck out flooded homes and rebuild roofs blown off by hurricanes.
But with concern and confusion over how the federal government will respond to disasters this summer, the group is readying to possibly help in ways it hasn't before.
''The one thing certain this hurricane season is the uncertainty of what's going to happen at the federal level,'' said Jeff Byard, Team Rubicon senior vice president of operations.
Byard and his team are evaluating how else they can help communities if the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which oversees federal response to disasters, reduces its capacity or is deployed less often. President Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed his intent to overhaul FEMA, if not totally dismantle it.
Team Rubicon is good at being agile, Byard said, but nonprofits and funders are already under pressure from more frequent and severe climate events. ''It's going to be harder in a really hard situation already,'' he said.
Experts worry Trump might approve fewer major disaster declarations, which unlock federal funding and resources, and that FEMA's response could be slowed or diminished. Trainings have been reduced, and around 2,000 employees have left or been fired since January, including high-level staff.
"Whether it's a hurricane or earthquake, the federal government is not prepared the way it has been in the past,'' said Michael Coen, who held posts at FEMA under three presidential administrations.
Nonprofits and funders across the United States say there is too much at stake for communities to just wait and see what happens. ''From the nonprofit perspective, we have to really lean in,'' said Marcus Coleman, vice president of community resilience strategy for United Way Worldwide.