AI is being used to send some households impacted by Helene and Milton $1,000 cash relief payments

Stocks gave up an early gain and closed mostly lower on Wall Street, ending a six-week winning streak. The S&P 500 ended little changed Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6%, while the Nasdaq composite rose 0.6% thanks to gains for several Big Tech stocks. Capri Holdings, owner of the Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors luxury brands, lost almost half its value after a judge halted a purchase of the company by the maker of Coach handbags. The stock market has been feeling pressure this week from higher Treasury yields, which make stocks less appealing to investors.