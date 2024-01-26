RALEIGH, N.C. — Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen each had a goal and an assist, leading the Carolina Hurricanes past the New Jersey Devils 3-2 on Thursday night.

New Jersey coach Lindy Ruff was struck in the face by a puck during the second period. He stayed behind the bench initially, but didn't come out for the third period. Associate coach Travis Green ran the team the rest of the way.

Jordan Staal also scored for the Hurricanes, who have won three of four. Antti Raanta made 23 saves.

Justin Dowling and Jesper Bratt scored New Jersey's goals in the third period. Dowling was making his Devils debut in his first NHL game this season.

Devils goalie Nico Daws was pulled after Carolina's third goal. He stopped nine of 12 shots before Vitek Vanecek made 11 saves in relief.

The Hurricanes, who won a night earlier at Boston, are 10-2-1 since Christmas.

It was the first meeting between the teams since Carolina won in five games during the second round of the playoffs last spring.

Aho opened the scoring with his team-leading 17th goal just 90 seconds into the game. He skated in from the blue line and beat Daws with a shot.

Carolina's second goal came 2:54 into the second, with Teravainen converting off the initial faceoff of the Hurricanes' first power play of the game. Staal's first goal in 14 games came 25 seconds later.

In the second period, it took nearly 12 minutes before the Devils recorded a shot on goal. The Hurricanes had four shots in the third period.

UP NEXT

Devils: At Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Hurricanes: Host Arizona on Saturday.

___

