GREENVILLE, N.C. — Holton Ahlers threw for three touchdowns, Keaton Mitchell rushed for 146 yards and two scores and East Carolina beat Temple 45-3 on Saturday.

Ahlers connected with Ryan Jones on touchdowns of 33 and 28 yards for a 13-0 lead and Shane Calhoun's only grab went for a 9-yard score to make it 20-0 with 1:33 left before halftime.

Temple was held to 11 first downs and 168 total yards, and got on the board with 6:55 remaining in the fourth quarter on Rory Bell's 46-yard field goal.

Ahlers was 15 of 23 for 191 yards for East Carolina (5-4, 3-2 American), which extended its conference home winning streak to four in a row. Jones had six catches for 102 yards.

D'Wan Mathis and Justin Lynch combined to complete just 13-of-33 passes for 57 yards for Temple (3-6, 1-4). Lynch had a team-high 54 yards rushing.

