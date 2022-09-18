Tap the bookmark to save this article.

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Holton Ahlers threw two of his three touchdown passes in the third quarter and Rahjai Harris ran for two second-half scores and East Carolina pulled away from FCS-level Campbell over the final two quarters to post a 49-10 victory on Saturday.

Ahlers was 17-of-20 for 263 yards. Keaton Mitchell added 185 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. The Pirates finished with 572 yards of offense.

Hajj-Malik Williams fired a 61-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Kelsey in the first quarter to put Campbell ahead 10-7, but the Fighting Camels were blanked the rest of the way.

Williams completed 23 of 38 passes for 300 yards and a touchdown with one interception for Campbell.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2